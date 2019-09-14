Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Barnes Group worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Barnes Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $51,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Acker sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $103,307.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,739 shares of company stock valued at $175,263 in the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE B traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $55.19. 447,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.65.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on B. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

