Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Royal Gold worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 375.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 77.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 375.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Gold news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 46,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $5,802,156.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.16, for a total value of $180,185.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,603 shares of company stock valued at $11,107,708 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered Royal Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $132.50 to $132.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $112.50 to $117.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

RGLD traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $121.12. The company had a trading volume of 554,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,200. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 85.10, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.16. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.10%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

