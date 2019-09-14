Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 918.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,873 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Novocure worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Novocure alerts:

NVCR stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.29. The company had a trading volume of 544,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,532. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.91 and a beta of 2.41. Novocure Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $98.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.80%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novocure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novocure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 190,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $11,300,367.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,636,291.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles G. Phillips III sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,005,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,274.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 934,022 shares of company stock worth $67,005,202 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.