Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 271,322 Shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 120.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,322 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.32% of Ryerson worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 target price on Ryerson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ryerson from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

NYSE RYI traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. Ryerson Holding Corp has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $11.89.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 2.56%. Ryerson’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

