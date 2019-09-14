Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prothena by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 328,166 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter valued at $198,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. 150,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,828. The stock has a market cap of $368.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Prothena Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 10,435.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. PLC will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

