ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $17.63

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.73, but opened at $17.63. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 6,039,702 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 289,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 236,612 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

