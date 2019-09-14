Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,995 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 86.4% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter worth $136,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Xilinx by 85.0% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 50,592 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 166.1% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,012 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,775 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,674.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,480 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on XLNX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Monday, August 26th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $105.69. 88,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,548. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

