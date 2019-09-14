Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,762 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,926,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 179,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 35,111 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 316.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 99,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI set a $76.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $955,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,052.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,288.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,210 shares of company stock worth $3,244,934. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,728. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.97.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.