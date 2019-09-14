Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 912 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

In other Linde news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.56. 711,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,345. The company has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. Linde PLC has a one year low of $145.95 and a one year high of $206.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

