Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 2,833 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in BOX by 4.5% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 115,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $182,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BOX by 29.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,080 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in BOX by 1.7% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 178,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BOX by 138.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 222,840 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BOX news, Director Josh Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $363,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,284.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,265. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. Box Inc has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $25.15.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.49 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 491.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 target price on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

