Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 228.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 273,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,167,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 277.8% in the second quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 6,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Cascend Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.45. 2,866,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.40. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.54. The company has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

