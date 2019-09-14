Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 166.4% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 48,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 22.4% during the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,954,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,506,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 13.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 117,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.34. 44,282,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,739,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. The company has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 331,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider L Kevin Cox bought 105,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $994,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.