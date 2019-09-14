Profund Advisors LLC Buys 2,752 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,201,000 after purchasing an additional 448,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Marriott International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,246,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,403,000 after purchasing an additional 243,203 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,559,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,235,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.56. 32,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,213. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $100.62 and a 52-week high of $144.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.01 and its 200 day moving average is $131.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

In other news, insider David Grissen sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.43, for a total value of $1,022,340.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,591,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $1,113,207.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,155.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $9,781,621. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.