Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,864 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,463,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 12.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,236,000 after buying an additional 276,226 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 105.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 12.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLTW. BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $235.00 price target on Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.33.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WLTW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.70. 290,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,216. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $134.50 and a 1 year high of $200.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

