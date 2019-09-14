Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 2,636 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 256.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

DLR traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $124.32. 1,931,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,796. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $129.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Argus began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.77.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $47,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,104. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

