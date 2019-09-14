Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PGZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,688. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $20.56.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.