PressOne Hits Market Cap of $11.36 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PressOne has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. PressOne has a total market cap of $11.36 million and approximately $77,363.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PressOne alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00203888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.01151757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00088119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015255 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00022643 BTC.

PressOne Token Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one/en

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.