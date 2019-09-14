Premise Capital LLC Sells 8,178 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Premise Capital LLC lowered its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Premise Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Premise Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000.

NYSEARCA SHM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.82. 152,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,375. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.41 and a 52 week high of $49.36.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

