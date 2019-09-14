Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,100 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 404,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $67,102,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 511.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 531,269 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $9,295,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $8,975,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 66.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 883,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 353,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

DTIL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 8,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,354. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.