Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives $42.98 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of PCH traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.51. 334,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,902. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Potlatchdeltic has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $48.70.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.17 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,704,000 after acquiring an additional 83,520 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 61.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 422.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 18,496 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 346.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 34,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,501,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

