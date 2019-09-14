PopularCoin Reaches Market Cap of $161,891.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. PopularCoin has a market cap of $161,891.00 and $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,964,736,631 coins. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

