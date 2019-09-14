Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

POOL has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price target on shares of Pool and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pool from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pool currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.40.

POOL traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.00. The company had a trading volume of 182,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,260. Pool has a 52 week low of $136.83 and a 52 week high of $204.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.39.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pool will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 7,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,354,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.88, for a total transaction of $467,712.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,885. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pool by 88.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,527,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,783,000 after acquiring an additional 718,312 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 15,828.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 258,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 256,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,884,000 after purchasing an additional 209,876 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth about $30,913,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,147,000 after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

