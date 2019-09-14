POA Network (POA) Price Hits $0.0149 on Top Exchanges

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bibox. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. POA Network has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $94,041.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About POA Network

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bibox, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

