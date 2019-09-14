Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLYA. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $11.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 314,103 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,257,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 52,692 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.71 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.
