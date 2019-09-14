Pivotal Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Pivotal Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

“We’re in line with consensus for in EPS. Following a tentative deal to avoid a strike in Southern California, Kroger appears to have dodged a major bullet within the past few days. However, the resolution of that contract comes as Kroger is still dealing with ongoing labor issues and the threat of a strike at Southwest Washington. VALUATION – Our price target of $26 PT is unchanged reflects a forward PE multiple of 13x our FY19 EPS estimate which is line with Kroger’s historical average. A target EV/EBITDA level of 6.7x is also in line with historical levels and with Ahold/Delhaize. RISKS – If Kroger needs to respond to incremental competitive threats, industry-wide deflationary (or inflationary) pressures, or if there is a significant contraction in the employment cycle, Kroger’s valuation metrics could be at risk.”,” Pivotal Research’s analyst wrote.

KR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kroger from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,364,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. Kroger has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $281,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,340.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,243.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $955,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 57.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 151.6% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

