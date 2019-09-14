Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 11.6% This Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $1,298.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00203421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.87 or 0.01157477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00088133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015163 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 119,050,458 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

