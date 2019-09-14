Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Stock Price Down 8%

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS)’s share price fell 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.86, 658,516 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 444% from the average session volume of 121,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22.

In other Pioneer Bancorp news, Director James K. Reed purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various financial services in the capital region of New York State. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts; and offers municipal deposit banking services.

