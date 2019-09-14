Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 534 Shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC cut its position in Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Andeavor Logistics were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANDX. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 230.4% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 119.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDX remained flat at $$32.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. Andeavor Logistics LP has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANDX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Andeavor Logistics Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The company's Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest pipeline system, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

