Pinnacle Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC decreased its position in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in El Pollo LoCo were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 253.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 24.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

LOCO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. 27,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,808. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

