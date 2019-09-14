Pinnacle Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Banc of California worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,420,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 179,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,658,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BANC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. 17,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,869. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. Banc of California Inc has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.02 million, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

BANC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

