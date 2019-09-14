Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys 962 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,372,000. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 99,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 66,404 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 82,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 76,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

AT&T stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 32,594,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,924,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $283.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

