Pinnacle Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.5% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,749,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,635,000 after buying an additional 91,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,153,000 after buying an additional 118,817 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter valued at $203,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 19.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 473,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 76,494 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter valued at $191,326,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ET traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.96. 335,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,574,823. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

