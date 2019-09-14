Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 4,337 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 62.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Broadcom by 257.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.03 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Charter Equity cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.53.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $7.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.22. 2,709,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.75. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $208.23 and a 52-week high of $323.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

In related news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total transaction of $5,409,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,388 shares of company stock worth $23,607,682. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

