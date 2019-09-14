Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 143.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,023 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 134.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,622,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,308,000 after purchasing an additional 931,444 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.85. 3,262,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,373. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $596,890 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.