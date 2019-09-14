Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 54,953 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,953 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.16% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $18,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $2,873,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,062,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,174,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,200,000 after acquiring an additional 89,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,125,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,873,000 after acquiring an additional 111,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHRW. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.03. 24,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,884. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $77.72 and a one year high of $100.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

In other news, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $721,124.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,499.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 20,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,715,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,173 shares of company stock worth $3,825,122. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

