Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 23,649 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,931 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 23,649 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,492 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,777,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,187,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,170.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,697,224 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.35. 1,925,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,248. The company has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.20. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens set a $327.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

