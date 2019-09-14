Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $10.38 Million in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 255,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MIC. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7,403.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 495,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 489,153 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 49.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,177,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,721,000 after purchasing an additional 391,505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 30.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,511,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,284,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 50.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 361,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 120,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 55.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 226,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 80,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 30,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,756. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 188.68%.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.