Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 118,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Premia Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Snap-on by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 360,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.60.

Shares of SNA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.45. 500,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,843. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.13. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.33 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

In other news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $3,193,733.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $421,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

