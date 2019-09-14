Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stake in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,942 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.09% of Viacom worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Viacom by 20.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Viacom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Viacom by 1.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Viacom by 28.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Viacom by 2.5% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 266,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,175. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. Viacom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAB. Deutsche Bank raised Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Moffett Nathanson set a $34.00 target price on Viacom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viacom in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

