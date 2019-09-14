Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,581 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 16,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $3,230,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,666.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $1,346,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,180,943 shares of company stock valued at $428,626,737. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $194.82. 1,648,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.11 and its 200 day moving average is $176.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $121.47 and a 1-year high of $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

