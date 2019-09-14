Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 24,861 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,130 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 24,861 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of HP worth $17,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,390,859 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $396,194,000 after acquiring an additional 313,469 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of HP by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 6,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of HP by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 23,735 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,652 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. 11,778,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,931,110. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 265.02%. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HP from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 16,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $350,690.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,690.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $410,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,106.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 606,987 shares of company stock worth $11,420,336. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

