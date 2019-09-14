Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 121,350 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121,350 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.59% of Inphi worth $13,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Inphi by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 766,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,425,000 after acquiring an additional 534,474 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Inphi by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 515,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 374,522 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Inphi in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,281,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Inphi by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,517,000 after acquiring an additional 85,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inphi in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,858,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPHI. Barclays upped their target price on Inphi from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Inphi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Inphi to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $30.00 target price on Inphi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Inphi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $121,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,909,297.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $507,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,764,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,141 shares of company stock valued at $3,477,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPHI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.64. The stock had a trading volume of 907,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,791. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.43. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

