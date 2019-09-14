Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,088 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $14,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1,448.3% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,835,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,827. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $54.36 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average is $78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.