Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 12,415 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $16,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.14. The stock had a trading volume of 952,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average of $114.27. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.53 and a 52-week high of $118.21.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

