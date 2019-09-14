Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $15.34 Million Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $15,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Calavo Growers from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Calavo Growers stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.58. The stock had a trading volume of 210,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.53. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce John Lindeman sold 3,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,290 shares of company stock worth $12,553,004. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

