Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $12.64 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,662 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $70.99. The stock had a trading volume of 413,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,587. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 77,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $5,128,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,024.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

