Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Principal Financial Group worth $15,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,469,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,474 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2,252.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 824,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,407,000 after purchasing an additional 789,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,688,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,761,000 after purchasing an additional 785,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,017,000 after purchasing an additional 550,835 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 472,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 310,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.83. 855,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,495. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $61.12.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 47,661 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $2,748,609.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $57,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,490 shares of company stock worth $3,622,389. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $66.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

