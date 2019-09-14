Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 14,947 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,131 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Credicorp worth $24,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAP. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its stake in Credicorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Credicorp by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,294. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $199.83 and a 12-month high of $252.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.45). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $971.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

