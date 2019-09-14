Phoenixcoin Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $198,040.00 and $41.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00883921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00030227 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00223787 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

