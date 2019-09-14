Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Insider Sells $48,000.00 in Stock

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.

Pfenex stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,195. Pfenex Inc has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFNX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Pfenex by 2,127.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its position in Pfenex by 3.5% during the first quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 83,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfenex during the first quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Pfenex during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Pfenex during the second quarter valued at about $91,000.

PFNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Pfenex from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

